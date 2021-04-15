SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 3.6%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.47. Approximately 1,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,889,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

SM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 6.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $320.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SM Energy by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

