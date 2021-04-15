Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCNA remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,459,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,792. Smart Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Smart Cannabis

Smart Cannabis Corp. operates in the agriculture and cannabis industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, Inc, provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops.

