Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Raised to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,745.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

