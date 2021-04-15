Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells $1,343,398.53 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $233.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $107.20 and a 52-week high of $237.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.