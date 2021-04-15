Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 88,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,228. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

