Societe Generale Lowers Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) to Hold

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

