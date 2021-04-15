Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metso Outotec Oyj has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.80 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.