SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEDG stock opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.64 million. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.16.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

