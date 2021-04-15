Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,796 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $99,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

SLNO stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $97.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.