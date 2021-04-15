Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.35 Million

Brokerages expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to report $16.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the lowest is $15.70 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $37.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $105.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $106.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $180.95 million, with estimates ranging from $178.90 million to $183.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

SOHO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

