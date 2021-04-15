Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 46,512 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 117.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,512 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.62. 10,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

