Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 21,401.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,944 shares during the quarter. Capital Southwest accounts for 1.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 1.96% of Capital Southwest worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSWC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 206,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,788. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $465.31 million, a PE ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.01%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSWC. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

