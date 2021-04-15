Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after buying an additional 371,453 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after buying an additional 503,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,562 shares of company stock worth $8,660,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.64. The stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,699. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $93.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

