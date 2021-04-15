Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 8,297 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in International Paper by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.91. 9,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

