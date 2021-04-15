Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 225.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $114.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,022. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

