Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SBI stock opened at GBX 193.75 ($2.53) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.84. Sourcebio International has a one year low of GBX 151 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 240 ($3.14).

Sourcebio International Company Profile

Sourcebio International Plc provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

