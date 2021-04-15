South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.48

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 23872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOUHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. South32 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. South32’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

About South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

