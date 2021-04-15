S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1,313.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after acquiring an additional 469,880 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

NYSE SPGI opened at $375.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.92 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

