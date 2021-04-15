S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $428.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $428.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $402.54.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $372.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $265.92 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in S&P Global by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

