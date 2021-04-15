Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SPE opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

