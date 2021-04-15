Spectrum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,070.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $47,860.54 and $3,070.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.96 or 0.00439798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.