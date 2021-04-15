Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $2,997,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,660.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $11,823,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAVE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.28. 3,876,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,605. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

