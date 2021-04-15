Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Evercore ISI

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $360.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.25.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE SPOT opened at $287.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.04.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.