Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $364,000 in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Matarin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 1,057.7% during the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 253,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 181,979 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,371,000 after acquiring an additional 162,049 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 786.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 161,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSGN. Macquarie upgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. MSG Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $914.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

