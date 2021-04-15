Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,868 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Financial Institutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $488.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.53 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

