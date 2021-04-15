Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,917 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 328,380.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,796 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 280,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WLDN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $495.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $314,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Chow sold 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $31,475.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,018.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.