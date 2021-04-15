Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 16,737 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,737 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,711,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,237,000 after acquiring an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 204,595 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 103,454 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $119.39.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

EME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

