Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,879,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

