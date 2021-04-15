Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 23,132 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,132 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 289,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,699,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

