Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 325 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

ALLETE stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.