Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,296 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $151.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,926,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.