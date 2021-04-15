STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. STAG Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $35.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after acquiring an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after buying an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after buying an additional 302,059 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 159,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after acquiring an additional 81,670 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

