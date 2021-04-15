Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.68

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.68 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 104.49 ($1.37). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.34), with a volume of 1,165,809 shares traded.

SGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 86.38 ($1.13).

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £583.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55.

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £2,580 ($3,370.79). Insiders have purchased a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $765,000 over the last ninety days.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

