Stakinglab (LABX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $2,056.79 and approximately $7.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00034270 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 817.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003282 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

