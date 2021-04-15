Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stamps.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stamps.com by 27.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Stamps.com by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $212.75 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.57 and a 12 month high of $325.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.28 and its 200-day moving average is $216.10.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,416 shares of company stock worth $6,830,807. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

