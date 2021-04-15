Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lessened by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.47. The stock had a trading volume of 152,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,138. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $116.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

