State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.95 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of NVR by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR opened at $4,821.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,651.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,338.19. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,660.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,944.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $64.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,977.20.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.