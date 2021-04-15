State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Waters worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 19,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,126,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $296.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.27 and a 200-day moving average of $251.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

