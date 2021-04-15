State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,886 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.56 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

