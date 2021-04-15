State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,825 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $215.47 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $141.86 and a 52-week high of $220.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.96 and its 200 day moving average is $195.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.89.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.