State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $304,733,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $168.31 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.21 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,052.00, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

