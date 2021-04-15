Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart Acquires 150,000 Shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Stock

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) (CVE:PORE) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,222,444 shares in the company, valued at C$411,152.14.

Shares of PORE stock opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. QC Copper and Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

QC Copper and Gold Inc. (PORE.V) Company Profile

PowerOre Inc owns a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Mann silver-cobalt mine property covering an area of 852.5 hectares in 18 contiguous mining claims located in the Milner Township, Ontario; and MacMurchy nickel property with 1 claim covering approximately 16 hectares located in the Gowganda District, Ontario.

