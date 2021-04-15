stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Capitalization Reaches $547.95 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $547.95 million and $159,644.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,412.01 or 0.03866074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00066793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00271422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.43 or 0.00739595 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00024549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,295.66 or 0.99849993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.49 or 0.00867914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 227,173 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

