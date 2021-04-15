Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.21 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $487,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,869 shares of company stock valued at $20,693,730. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $1,593,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

