Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $277.45

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.45 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 290.50 ($3.80). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 290.50 ($3.80), with a volume of 289,684 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 277.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 258.32. The company has a market cap of £562 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of Stock Spirits Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86). Also, insider Paul Bal sold 11,230 shares of Stock Spirits Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £31,219.40 ($40,788.35).

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

