Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Diginex Put Options (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,593 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,389% compared to the average daily volume of 64 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diginex in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diginex during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Diginex during the 4th quarter worth $4,469,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diginex during the 4th quarter worth $10,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diginex stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.02. Diginex has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $344.81 million, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

