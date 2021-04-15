Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,434 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 748% compared to the average volume of 877 put options.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.94. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,756,725 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 32.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 12.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $209,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kellogg by 11.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

