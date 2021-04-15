Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 63,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

