Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $36.81 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $416.86. 193,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,164. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.92 and a 12-month high of $415.51.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

