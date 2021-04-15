Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,726,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $211.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

